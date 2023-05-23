San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 23, 2023: Misty morning, stubborn afternoon clouds

Patchy drizzle and fog for the morning commute with stubborn clouds into the afternoon near the coast to several miles inland. Farther inland areas will see increasing sunshine into the afternoon but it may only be for a few hours before the clouds roll back in this evening.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the west this week ushering in cooler air, gusty winds and less humid conditions.

Thursday and Friday will be the coolest days of the week with temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees below average from the coast to the mountains, staying near normal in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Friday with the strongest winds late Wednesday into Thursday; expect westerly winds of 20 to 50mph.

Slight warming for Memorial Day weekend with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the 60s for the coast and mountains,70s inland and 90s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 66-74°

Mountains: 70-78°

Deserts: 97-100°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.