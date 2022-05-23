San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 23, 2022: Fair week on tap

A misty start to our Monday with clouds clearing out to sunny skies by this afternoon and temperatures trending near average.

High pressure builds for the second half of the week ushering in a warming trend that will be most noticeable away from the coast. The deserts will be feeling the heat with temperatures hovering around 105 degrees starting Wednesday.

Morning clouds and possible fog clearing to sunny skies will continue into Memorial Day weekend though some days near the coast we may only see partial clearing.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Thursday through Saturday bringing gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

Memorial Day weekend expect temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast and mountains, mid-70s to low-80s inland and very hot in the deserts around 105 degrees.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 71-80°

Deserts: 95-100°

