San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 22, 2024: Warm day on tap before noticeable cooling second half of week

The coast and valleys are cloudy and mild, with currents in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Today will be a few degrees warmer, especially for the inland spots. Daytime highs across the coast and mountains will be in the 60s, valleys in the mid-70s, and deserts in the upper 90s.

Expect noticeable changes beginning Thursday through the weekend's first half as onshore strengthens due to an area of low pressure sweeping by to our north.

A deepening marine layer will likely reduce visibility across the foothills and mountains and squeeze out light showers and heavy mist on Thursday morning, especially along the north county coast. This pattern will repeat itself through Saturday before a ridge of high pressure to our south ushers in a warming pattern on Sunday.

Gusty westerly winds will target the foothills and passes tonight, with sustained winds up to 35mph and isolated gusts near 50. A Wind Advisory will likely be issued for the county's eastern half towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

We have one more day of high surf with local sets up to 5 feet before waves subside Thursday through the week. We also have strong rip currents, so swim near a lifeguard if you plan to head out to the coast in the coming days.

On Memorial Day, the weather will be mostly sunny, with uneven clearing along the coast. Daytime highs will be near seasonal, in the upper 60s across the coastline and mid-70s inland. Perfect conditions for that outdoor BBQ!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 71-81°

Deserts: 95-98°

