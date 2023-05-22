Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 22, 2023: Coastal May Gray with Mountain Monsoon Storms

Posted at 5:10 AM, May 22, 2023
A misty morning on this Monday with May Gray lingering into the afternoon near the coast and several miles inland. Farther inland areas will see increasing sunshine into the afternoon but it may only be for a few hours before the clouds roll back in this evening.

The mountain areas are under the monsoon influence for one last day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

A trough of low pressure will dive south over the west this week ushering in cooler air and pushing the monsoon east which means humidity will also be dropping in the days ahead.

Thursday and Friday will be the coolest days of the week with temperatures dropping 5 to 15 degrees away from the coast compared to today; that will take highs 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening Tuesday through Friday with the strongest winds on Wednesday; expect westerly winds of 20 to 45mph.

Temperatures warm back up just in time for Memorial Day weekend with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 64-70°
Inland: 73-79°
Mountains: 72-85°
Deserts: 98-103°

