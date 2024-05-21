San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 21, 2024: Tranquil and pleasant through Wednesday

We're waking up to a shallower marine layer with cooler temperatures across the county. Clouds will give way to sunny skies through Wednesday and slightly warmer daytime highs. Most areas will be sunny by mid-to-late morning, with some coastal areas taking until the afternoon to clear.

Despite the warmer temperatures, highs will continue to trend near to 8 degrees below average.

Another trough of low pressure will develop as a storm moves into the Pacific Northwest, which will act to deepen the marine layer locally. Thursday through potentially Saturday, expect slower clearing of the marine layer, though uneven clearing will be possible for some from the coast to 10 miles inland. Patchy drizzle will be possible each night and morning, though little to no accumulation is expected.

It will remain breezy in the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening, with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

Sunday and Memorial Day will bring faster clearing of the marine layer, more sunshine, and a slight temperature bump.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-71°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 68-78°

Deserts: 92-95°

