San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 20, 2024: High surf, strong winds and clouds to start off the workweek

This morning, an area of low pressure to our west is enhancing the marine layer, especially along the coast.

We'll have uneven clearing for the coastline and better clearing inland this afternoon. Daytime highs will run a bit cooler, especially for the mountains and deserts, but they will still be below our 30-year average.

A southwest swell moved in over the weekend; waves will range from 3 to 5 feet and up to 6 feet for southwest-facing beaches, with a high rip current risk. A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the beaches through Monday at 11 P.M.

As onshore flow increases this week due to a series of troughs to our north, expect periods of strong winds, especially in the evening hours.

Isolated gusts across the mountain slopes and deserts will range between 40-50mph, with sustained winds of 15-30mph.

Onshore flow weakens on Tuesday and Wednesday, but don't expect a significant warm-up this week. A parade of storms to our north keeps mild temperatures and calm conditions at bay.

Overall, daytime highs will run cooler than where we should be for this time of year, but at least we'll stay dry.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 69-74°

Deserts: 89-94°

