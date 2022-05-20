San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 20, 2022: May Gray with patchy drizzle

May Gray is here to stay today with patchy drizzle at times through tomorrow morning. Partial clearing tomorrow with more sun by Sunday.

A storm passing by to the north will act to enhance our marine layer leading to limited to no clearing for the coast and inland areas today. Today will be the coolest and cloudiest day with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Gusty winds of 20 to 45mph will be possible in the mountains and deserts today with calmer winds this weekend.

Saturday will start off cloudy with possible drizzle and mild temperatures in the mid-50s to low-60s, comfortable for everyone joining us at the March of Dimes March for Babies at Balboa Park! While cloudy skies will linger through the event it's still possible to get sunburned so be sure to wear sunscreen.

Sunday will bring better and faster clearing with warming temperatures into next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 67-70°

Mountains: 60-71°

Deserts: 95-99°

