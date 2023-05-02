San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 2, 2023: May Gray with more rain ahead

Thick marine layer clouds are producing anything from sprinkles to light rain this morning. Expect partial but uneven clearing into the afternoon with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees below average.

The cooler May Gray pattern this week is due to a low-pressure system diving south just off the coast of California. We'll see another chance for sprinkles to patchy drizzle overnight into tomorrow morning. It will be breezy to gusty each afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 25 to 45mph are expected.

That system pushes onshore overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing scattered showers and perhaps a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm with the bulk of the rain impacting the morning commute. Rainfall accumulations will average between .10 - .75".

Friday will be our transition day out of the stubborn May Gray pattern with partial clearing. Better clearing and more sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures this weekend, at least away from the coast.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 59-66°

Mountains: 52-58°

Deserts: 76-80°

