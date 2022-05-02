San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 2, 2022: May Gray to start the week

Mother Nature must be watching the calendar as May Gray is with us to start the week. Thick marine layer clouds will be the trend each night and morning with only partial clearing for some coastal areas into the afternoon before the clouds roll back in this evening.

Temperatures will trend near average through tomorrow with gusty westerly winds targeting the mountain and desert areas as a storm passes by to the north. Expect westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

We're in store for a warm-up for the second half of the week with a shallower marine layer leading to more sunshine. Temperatures warm 5 to 10 degrees by week's end when we'll see 70s at the coast and 80s inland.

Cooling this Mother's Day weekend as another storm passes by to the north ushering in a return of the marine layer and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

This Mother's Day expect mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, low 60s in the mountains and low 90s in the deserts with morning clouds for the coast and valleys clearing to sunshine.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 66-77°

Deserts: 94-98°

