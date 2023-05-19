San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 19, 2023: Monsoon storms possible through the weekend

The May Gray pattern will continue near the coast while monsoon moisture pumps in higher humidity and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains.

The added moisture from the marine layer and the monsoon flow may produce mist to patchy drizzle at times, especially in the early morning hours. Uneven clearing of the marine layer into the afternoon near the coast with more stubborn clouds tomorrow.

It will be overcast with patchy mist at the March for Babies at Balboa Park tomorrow morning and temperatures near 60 degrees. ABC 10News is a proud sponsor of the event and we hope to see you there!

The mountains and deserts remain warm with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average while the coast and valleys are trending pretty close to what is normal.

We are locked in this weather pattern through the weekend with moisture surging in from the Gulf of Mexico right into the 4-Corners region; this flow will potentially spark storms here and in nearby states. This pattern is also known as monsoon flow, which is about a month ahead of the typical season!

Any thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning and while not likely, it's not impossible to see a storm spill over into the valleys.

A storm moving into the Pacific Northwest will push the monsoon east and filter in drier air next week and cooler temperatures by midweek.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 74-85°

Deserts: 97-100°

