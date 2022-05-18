San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 18, 2022: May Gray for week's end

Low clouds early will gradually clear to sunny skies through the day with temperatures trending near average this afternoon.

Tomorrow through Saturday we'll see slower clearing and potentially limited to no clearing for areas closer to the coast leading to more of a May Gray type pattern as a storm passes by to the north. Expect Friday and Saturday to be the coolest days with the least amount of clearing and possible mist to drizzle at times.

Thursday is Bike to Work Day so consider taking two wheels to work tomorrow and if you will be driving be sure to share the road. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s to low-60s under overcast skies as you hit the roads Thursday morning.

Winds will pick up again tomorrow into Friday in the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 20 to 50mph will be possible.

Sunday will bring better and faster clearing with warming temperatures into next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 70-79°

Mountains: 73-87°

Deserts: 98-103°

