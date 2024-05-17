San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 17, 2024: May gray into weekend with daytime warming

Each morning through the weekend, we'll continue to wake up to cloudy skies with the potential of seeing some heavy mist and drizzle. The marine layer will also help with mild and comfortable starts each morning.

Today, through the weekend, most clouds will clear for the valleys, resulting in sunny skies, while we continue to see uneven clearing for the coastal and beach neighborhoods.

The mountains and deserts will stay primarily clear but breezy. Westerly winds ranging from 20-30mph with isolated gusts will continue to target the county's eastern half.

Daytime highs this weekend will remain somewhat warm, but temperatures will still be shy of our 30-year average. For example, the valleys should typically be near 80 this time of year, and we'll see days hovering in the mid-70s.

We'll remain tranquil and uneventful through next week. However, areas of low pressure passing by to our north will allow for cooling on Monday.

By the middle of next week, we warm up then we're looking at an area of low pressure moving closer to southern California next week, which will help cool things down again towards the end of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-78°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 98-103°

