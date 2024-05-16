San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 16, 2024: Better clearing and a warmer Thursday in store

The marine layer has extended towards the mountains for another straight day and has the potential to squeeze out drizzle and heavy mist.

This afternoon, clouds will clear, resulting in a sunny day as the area of low pressure that kept things cloudy yesterday moves east. Meanwhile, for the coastal communities, we'll have uneven clearing. The marine layer returns this evening, resulting in a foggy start on Friday.

Today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as the county sees quicker clearing.

Winds will continue to strengthen this evening and overnight across the mountain slopes and deserts, with isolated gusts up to 45mph. By Friday, onshore flow will weaken, allowing for calmer winds through the weekend.

We have a warm-up this weekend, but we'll remain cooler than where we should be this time of year. Monday will be cool, down to the 60s in our most populated neighborhoods, as an area of low pressure moves inland.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 99-101°

