San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 16, 2023: Coastal clouds, inland monsoon moisture

The May Gray pattern will continue near the coast this week with an early surge of monsoon moisture making it a muggy week around the county.

The added moisture from the marine layer and the monsoon flow may produce mist to patchy drizzle at times, especially in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will be coolest along the coast trending near to slightly below average while it will be warm inland to the deserts with highs 2 to 8 degrees above average.

High pressure sitting over the center of the country will spread west and pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Texas bringing higher humidity and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly near the mountains. This monsoon moisture influx is a month ahead of the typical season!

Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon with Wednesday through Friday the best chance to see some of those clouds become productive. Any thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and lightning. While not likely, it's not impossible to see a storm spill over into the valleys.

The warm and muggy weather sticks around into the weekend with monsoon flow ending next week as drier air filters in thanks to a storm moving into the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 72-88°

Deserts: 99-105°

