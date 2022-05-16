San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 16, 2022: Typical May weather returns

Our typical May weather returns this week with overnight and morning clouds and patchy fog clearing to sunshine and high temperatures trending near average.

It will be cooler by 5 to 10 degrees today for the inland and mountain areas, just a touch cooler along the coast while the heat continues in the deserts with temperatures topping out 10 degrees above normal.

Comfortable temperatures with 60s and 70s for most of the county this week though highs will remain in the 100s in the deserts.

Breezy to gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

Thursday is Bike to Work Day so consider taking two wheels to work that day and if you will be driving be sure to share the road. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s to low-60s and cloudy skies Thursday morning.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 72-84°

Deserts: 102-106°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry