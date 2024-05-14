Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 14, 2024: A cooler morning with another nice and mild day on tap

Posted at 7:00 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 10:07:14-04

This morning, most of the clouds are confined to the coastal communities, leading to a cooler start across the county.

Expect uneven clearing along the coastal communities with primarily sunny conditions inland this afternoon.

A center of low pressure over the four corners will bring changes mid-week, with increasing winds across the mountain slopes and deserts. Isolated gusts will reach 35mph. We'll also have a slight chance for shower activity in the mountains on Wednesday afternoon.

May gray mornings continue each day this week until we have better clearing beginning Friday, assisted by a slow and weak warming trend.

Daytime highs will be up to 8 degrees warmer by Friday and slightly above our 30-year average. Sunshine is on tap this weekend before a cool-down early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 67-71°
Inland: 72-77°
Mountains: 71-81°
Deserts: 95-99°

