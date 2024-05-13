San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 13, 2024: Subtle changes with May Gray continuing this week

Don't expect this pattern of May gray mornings and mild afternoons to go away anytime soon. Subtle changes are expected as we start a new workweek with near-seasonal daytime highs and cloudy starts.

This afternoon, uneven clearing will occur along the coastal communities as onshore flow strengthens and high pressure weakens. Tonight, winds will increase across the mountain slopes and deserts, with isolated gusts up to 45mph.

A weak disturbance will keep things at bay through mid-week. We stay mostly dry for the next seven days, but the mountains have a slight chance of showers and heavy mist on Wednesday.

By the latter part of the workweek into the weekend, we'll have slow warming with no dramatic changes in conditions.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 71-78°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 97-101°

