San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 13, 2022: Summer-like weekend

Another 5 to 10-degree jump in temperatures today with tomorrow the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will soar 5 to 15 degrees above average through the weekend, though a cooling trend begins on Sunday.

Winds will be weakly offshore this morning and again tomorrow morning with the sea-breeze by the afternoons. The winds will be mostly light between 5 to 15mph, though the reversal of the winds may bring periods of smoke to the county from the Coastal Fire burning in Orange County. Air Quality is currently in the Good to Moderate level across the county.

While cooling begins on Sunday temperatures remain above normal in the mountains and deserts into next week with extreme heat in the deserts of 101 to 108 degrees.

The marine layer may return as early as Sunday morning but more likely Sunday night into Monday morning and will spread farther inland each morning into next week. Morning clouds clearing to sunny skies will be the trend next week with temperatures trending pretty close to average for the coast and valleys.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 73-87°

Deserts: 96-99°

