San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 11, 2023: Mother's Day weekend warm-up

Today will be our transition day to warmer weather with continued warming under mostly sunny skies into Mother's Day weekend. Low clouds will clear out better and faster each day into the weekend with most areas sunny by mid to late morning.

It will be breezy at times in the mountains and deserts in the afternoons through tomorrow with northwesterly gusts of 20 to 30mph.

Slightly warmer today for the coast and valleys while it will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer in the mountains and 5 to 10 degrees warmer in the deserts.

Temperatures will warm another 5 degrees along the coast by this weekend, about 10 degrees inland and 10 to 15 degrees in the mountains and deserts.

Mother's Day will start off with clouds that will quickly clear to sunshine with highs near 70 at the coast, 80 inland, 70s in the mountains and 100s in the deserts. The warm weather continues into next week.

Monsoon season starts in June, but with the unusual weather we've seen this year, it's fitting that it continues with an early surge of monsoon moisture that begins Sunday. Monsoon flow strengthens next week bringing building clouds over the mountains and a slight chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Humidity will also trend upward across the county.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 68-74°

Mountains: 62-74°

Deserts: 87-92°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.