San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 10, 2024: No rain in sight for Mother's Day weekend

It's a colder start to the day because there are fewer clouds for some of the inland valleys, and the marine layer is more confined to the coastal and beach neighborhoods. Clouds will be more confined to the beaches this afternoon, and another nice day is on tap for the valleys.

Daytime highs will be near seasonal in the upper 60s to mid-70s west from the coast to the mountains and in the 90s towards the deserts.

As we head into Mother's Day weekend, we'll slowly climb to warmer conditions. The warmth peaks on Sunday when inland communities inch close to 80 degrees, hovering above our 30-year average.

Winds will increase Saturday night as onshore flow strengthens with isolated gusts up to 30mph. Each following night, winds will remain in the same range.

By next Tuesday, we'll notice some cooling as a weak disturbance passes by to our north. Then, by the end of next week, warmer conditions prevail.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 79-84°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 71-80°

Deserts: 91-94°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.