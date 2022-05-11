San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 10, 2022: Cool today then warming up

Today will be the coolest day of the next stretch with temperatures trending 3 to 16 degrees below average; the biggest spread is in the mountains and deserts. Sunny but breezy with westerly gusts of 20 to 30mph anywhere in the county with stronger winds of 30 to 45mph in the mountains and deserts.

A Wind Advisory continues until 11 am in the deserts for isolated gusts close to 50mph.

A warming trend kicks off tomorrow as temperatures soar 5 to 10 degrees warmer with another 5 to 10-degree jump Friday. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures soaring 10 to 25 degrees warmer than today!

While cooling begins on Sunday temperatures remain above normal through early next week. The deserts will see extreme heat of 103 to 108 Saturday through Tuesday.

The marine layer may return as early as Sunday morning but more likely Sunday night into Monday morning and will return to the overnight and morning hours into next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 50-63°

Deserts: 79-84°

