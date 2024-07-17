San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 17, 2024: Gradual warming now through the weekend

Marine layer clouds have spilled into the valleys, but by the afternoon, they'll clear to mostly sunny skies, allowing for rapid warming.

Mid- to high-level clouds will continue building over the mountains this afternoon, and there is a slight chance that a few showers or a stray thunderstorm could form before sunset. Monsoon flow ramps on Thursday and Friday, bringing higher humidity, isolated showers, and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will trend near average today and gradually warm into the weekend. We'll noticeably warm on Friday as high pressure expands west over California. Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days, with 80s for the warmer coastal areas, 90s inland to the mountains, and around 115 in the deserts. The dome of warm air will elevate the heat risk away from the coast. Precautions should be taken to keep cool, and kids or pets should never be left in a vehicle.

If you head to the beaches, be prepared for high surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. Expect waves of 4 to 6 feet, sets of 7 feet, and strong rip currents, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and always swim with a buddy.

Monsoon flow will be weaker this weekend, with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms over the mountains. Monsoon moisture will build again early next week, bringing a chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 80-93°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 109-114°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.