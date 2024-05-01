San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 1, 2024: Foggy mornings and sunny days on repeat through Friday

We're waking up to pockets of dense fog across the coast and valley communities, with temperatures mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Despite a cloudy start, we'll clear out with seasonal temperatures on tap.

Today's highs will be slightly cooler, especially inland, in the upper 60s and low 70s, with 90s in the deserts.

A warming pattern is expected for the second half of the week, and the heat peaks on Friday. By the end of the week, daytime highs will be near 80 inland and in the mid to low 70s across the beaches.

We'll stay mostly sunny for the weekend's first half, with noticeable changes on Sunday.

A weak disturbance brewing off British Columbia will dive southward, bringing rain to the northern West Coast. The system will amplify onshore flow. Winds will increase across the mountain slopes and deserts, temperatures will nosedive nearly 20 degrees in some spots, and we have a slight chance of showers. As of Wednesday morning, the chances for precipitation are slim, and it will impact the morning hours, with Sunday trending mostly dry.

By Monday, onshore flow weakens with gradual warming and clearer conditions.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 68-78°

Deserts: 91-94°

