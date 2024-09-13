San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 1, 2024: Cool weekend and temperatures will continue to drop next week

Another comfortable, fall-like day is on tap, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s along the coast and valleys.

The Air Quality Alert for the inland and mountain communities has been extended again until 8 pm Friday due to increased particle pollution from wildfire smoke. If you smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. Do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air if possible.

There will be a slight bump in temperatures on Saturday before another storm passes by to the north, ushering in even cooler temperatures by Monday, when they will be 5 to 20 degrees below average! Next week, we'll see upper-60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and even 80s to low 90s in the deserts!

A juicy marine layer may produce light rain overnight Sunday into Monday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Another cold storm will bring another chance of light rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts, with each passing storm late Sunday into Monday and Wednesday into Thursday.

It's more like fall, and the season is approaching! The fall equinox on September 22nd at 5:43 am.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 80-89°

Deserts: 99-101°

