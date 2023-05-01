San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 1, 2023: May Gray with a little rain this week

May Gray has rolled in just as we switch the calendar to the new month and don't expect to see much sunshine this week. Temperatures plummet 5 to nearly 25 degrees today away from the coast with the biggest drop in the mountains.

Winds will pick up this afternoon with westerly winds of 10 to 25mph for the coast and valleys. Stronger winds will target the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect from 10am today until 2am tomorrow for westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts up to 60mph. It will remain breezy each afternoon and evening this week, but not as windy as today.

A low-pressure system is diving south this week and stalling offshore ushering in the thick marine layer clouds and sprinkles to patchy drizzle each night and morning. That system pushes onshore Thursday bringing scattered showers and perhaps a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. Rainfall accumulations Wednesday night into Thursday will average between .10 - .75".

Friday will be our transition day out of the stubborn May Gray pattern with partial clearing. Better clearing and most sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 61-65°

Mountains: 52-62°

Deserts: 85-89°

