San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 9, 2022: Briefly cooler with a chance of rain

A touch cooler today with clouds building this evening bringing a chance for sprinkles to patchy drizzle out of a juicy marine layer overnight into tomorrow morning. We'll see a sun and clouds mix tomorrow with a chance for a few light showers by tomorrow evening.

There remains some uncertainty for the track of this storm but at this point it's looking like the bulk of the moisture is going to stay to the north of us. Rain totals will be light from a trace to 0.25", with the best chance for the foothills and mountains.

The storm will bring strong westerly winds to the mountains and deserts with gusts of 25 to 50mph. The coast and inland areas will be breezy with winds of 15 to 25mph.

Santa Ana winds quickly develop Friday with temperatures jumping 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Northeasterly winds of 25 to 50mph inland to the mountains becoming calmer by Saturday.

The winds at week's end will bump our temperatures up again when we'll see 70s all the way to the coast. Fair weather sticks around into early next week.

We spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday; so be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 48-63°

Deserts: 75-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry