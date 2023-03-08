San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 8, 2023: Mild today, warmer tomorrow, rain Friday

Temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees below average today with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer tomorrow when temperatures will trend closer to normal, near 70 inland, mid-60s at the coast, 50s in the mountains and near 80 in the deserts.

An atmospheric river will target northern and central California starting Thursday then it will weaken and sag south bringing San Diego increasing showers on Friday into early Saturday morning. This will be a much warmer storm than any of the previous ones we've seen this season leading to high snow levels, potentially over 8,000 feet, which means snow is not expected in the mountains.

Preliminary forecast totals will range between .25 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with little accumulation expected in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph; stronger winds develop Friday accompanying the atmospheric river.

Warmer days on tap into early next week with two more storms bringing rain and gusty winds Tuesday into Wednesday and then again by Sunday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on these incoming storms.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 56-60°

Inland: 57-62°

Mountains: 48-59°

Deserts: 72-75°

