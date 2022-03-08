San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 8, 2022: Warm today, cooler with showers ahead

A touch warmer today with temperatures trending pretty close to the average for this time of the year under sunny skies.

Mild Santa Ana winds today with northeasterly winds of 20 to 35mph and low humidity levels.

The sea breeze returns by this evening becoming stronger tomorrow into Thursday as a storm system dives south. There remains some uncertainty for the track of this storm but at this time looks to bring us a chance for showers on Thursday. We may get marine layer drizzle in the morning with showers picking up in the evening.

Another round of Santa Ana winds are expected starting Friday which will bump our temperatures up again with warm and sunny weather into the weekend.

Remember to spring forward this weekend! We lose an hour of sleep on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 44-64°

Deserts: 73-76°

