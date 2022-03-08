Watch
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 8, 2022: Warm today, cooler with showers ahead

Posted at 6:02 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 09:04:27-05

A touch warmer today with temperatures trending pretty close to the average for this time of the year under sunny skies.

Mild Santa Ana winds today with northeasterly winds of 20 to 35mph and low humidity levels.

The sea breeze returns by this evening becoming stronger tomorrow into Thursday as a storm system dives south. There remains some uncertainty for the track of this storm but at this time looks to bring us a chance for showers on Thursday. We may get marine layer drizzle in the morning with showers picking up in the evening.

Another round of Santa Ana winds are expected starting Friday which will bump our temperatures up again with warm and sunny weather into the weekend.

Remember to spring forward this weekend! We lose an hour of sleep on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 65-70°
Inland: 70-75°
Mountains: 44-64°
Deserts: 73-76°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018