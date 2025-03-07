San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 7, 2025: Sunshine prevails before more rain next week

Residual moisture may continue to bring scattered showers across the region, but we're mostly drying out. It was an active night, with reports of flooding, rain, ice, high winds, snow, and waterspouts!

While weather decreases, cold temperatures will continue to linger, and possible frost will develop inland, especially in wind-sheltered areas. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys through 9A.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for the mountains through 10 a.m. Travel is hazardous due to icy roads and gusty winds. Bring chains if you're heading to the mountains to enjoy the snow. Don't leave trash behind. Trash receptacles are limited, so bring your trash bags and empty them at home.

Things warm up with plenty of sunshine this weekend. Sunday is the warmest day, with lows in the 70s for the warmer coastal areas, mid-70s inland, near 60 in the mountains, and mid-70s in the deserts.

Two more storms next week will bring more cold, wet weather to San Diego. The first will bring mostly rain Monday evening into Tuesday, with a potentially more potent and colder storm late Wednesday into Thursday bringing rain and mountain snow.

Thanks to the rain this week, our water year numbers improved, going from over 6 inches to nearly 5.5 inches below average.

Don't forget—Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday! Set your clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 51-60°

Mountains: 43-52°

Deserts: 64-69°

