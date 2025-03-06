San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 6, 2025: Peak rain and mountain snow tonight before drying out Friday

A second round of wet weather will impact the evening commute most as the tail end of a weak atmospheric river exits San Diego. Light to moderate showers will continue, becoming widespread and heavy after 5 p.m. Localized flooding and ponding on the roads are possible, so drive carefully. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms and small hail.

The coast and valleys could get an additional .25 - .75 inches of rain, locally greater, and the mountains could see an extra 2 inches of rain, and up to .10 of an inch in the deserts. Click here to see rainfall totals for where you live so far.

Snow levels crashed to 4,000' overnight, and Julian saw a nice layer of snow this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains through 10 am Friday. Expect the higher mountains above 5,000', including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain, to receive 5 to 12" of snow, while lower elevations above 4,000', including Julian and Ranchita, to pick up 1 to 4" of snow. In addition to the snow, gusts up to 55mph will be possible. With icy roads and strong winds, visibility will be reduced, making travel hazardous. Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible, but if you do, be sure to have chains.

This morning, winds peak out of the west between 25 and 35mph, gusting up to 55 mph along the deserts and passes. A Wind Advisorywill be in effect for the deserts through Friday.

A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect along the coast through 4 a.m. Friday. Waves will be 4 to 6 feet high and set to 8 feet, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Today will be the coldest day of the week, with highs 10 to 20 degrees below average. Things will warm up and dry out this weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day before another round of rain arrives next week. The rain this week and next will help reduce our drought conditions but won't completely clear us out, as our deficit in San Diego is over 6 inches.

Don't forget—Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday! Set your clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 56-59°

Inland: 45-55°

Mountains: 39-46°

Deserts: 59-64°

