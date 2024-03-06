San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 6, 2024: Mild and sunny start to week

We're starting dry, but a storm now sitting off the coast of southern California will continue to push eastward, bringing showers for the second half of Wednesday.

There has been noticeable cooling this morning, with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s west of the mountains. This afternoon, we have an overall cool and below-seasonal day on tap. Coastal and valley highs will climb to the mid-60s, and mountain highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 70s in the mountains.

After noon, clouds will increase as onshore flow strengthens. We'll start to have showers, becoming heavy at times, starting from the coast and working its way inland. Projected totals range from .10-.70"; however, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms, totals could be greater, nearly up to 1".

Winds will also pick up this evening, gusting near 50mph across the mountain slopes and deserts.

Rain will transition to snow this evening as temperatures plummet in mountain communities above 5,000', including Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through Thursday afternoon. Travel will be hazardous tonight through tomorrow morning, so use extreme caution on the passes or hold off on travel, especially if you're in a high-profile vehicle until the rain, snow, and winds subside Thursday afternoon.

The rain is fast-moving and will be gone by late Thursday, although we could continue to see a pop-up shower or two.

We're dry Friday through the weekend, with temperatures climbing closer to seasonal and low 70s returning inland.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 50-58°

Deserts: 72-76°

