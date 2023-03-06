San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 6, 2023: Mild week on tap

A chilly start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures trending 4 to 13 degrees below average.

It will be breezy to gusty at times, especially in the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 25 to 50mph are expected through tomorrow.

A mild, but cool week on tap with below-average temperatures through the weekend with passing clouds as an active storm track targets northern and central California. The next system that may impact San Diego arrives Friday and Saturday when we'll see a chance for rain and high elevations snow late Friday into Saturday morning. There remains uncertainty on the track of this next system so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 55-62°

Mountains: 38-53°

Deserts: 65-69°

