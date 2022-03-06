San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 6, 2022: Drying out

We're drying out today with sunny skies back in the forecast. The cool air lingers with highs 5 to 10 degrees below average for the coast, valleys and desert and up to 15 degrees below normal in the mountains.

Temperatures will warm in the days ahead with highs trending near average for the workweek. Mild Santa Ana winds develop Monday into Tuesday then the sea-breeze returns Wednesday and Thursday leading to a minor dip in temperatures.

Santa Ana winds Monday into Tuesday will be out of the northeast at 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 40mph with the strongest winds inland to the mountains. Santa Ana winds by week's end may be a bit stronger.

The winds at week's end will bump our temperatures up again when we'll see 70s all the way to the coast. Expect 60s and 70s for most of the county all week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 57-64°

Mountains: 40-53°

Deserts: 67-71°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry