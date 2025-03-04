San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 4, 2025: Incoming storm brings periods of heavy rain and snow

We're looking forward to a fair and dry Tuesday, with temperatures trending back near average. After a chilly start, this afternoon will turn pleasant with more sunshine.

A weak atmospheric river will bring increasing showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. On Thursday night into Friday morning, the storm's center will move over northern California, bringing another round of moderate to heavy rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will average between .50 and 1.25 inches for the coast and valleys, .75 to 2 inches in the mountains, and less than .50 inches in the deserts.

This will be a cold storm with lower snow levels than our most recent storm. Snow levels will start high around 7,500' on Wednesday, crash to 4,000' to 4,500' by Thursday morning, and stay that low through Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the mountains from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday. Expect the higher mountains above 4,500', including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain, to receive 3 to 7" of snow. In contrast, lower elevations above 4,000', including Julian and Ranchita, will receive 1 to 3" of snow. Bring chains and extra supplies if you plan to travel through the mountains before this time.

Winds will pick up during the day on Wednesday, peaking Wednesday night into early Friday. Westerly gusts in the mountains and deserts will be 45 to 65mph, and for the coast and valleys, they will be between 20 and 35mph.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs 10 to 15 degrees below average. Things will warm up and dry out for the weekend, with Sunday, Daylight Saving Time, being the warmest day before another round of rain arrives on Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 58-65°

Deserts: 75-78°

