San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 4, 2024: Showers continue to linger but mostly dry for Election Day

Showers will continue to linger this morning before dry weather prevails this afternoon. Despite drying out, cool temperatures and gusty winds will continue. We still have high surf impacting local beaches with 4-6 foot waves and isolated sets up to 7 feet, with a High Surf Advisory in place through 9 A.M. Monday.

A cut-off low-pressure system diving south will bring another round of rain late Wednesday through early Thursday. As of Monday morning, the rain will dodge the morning commute on Wednesday but soak the evening commute for drivers. Showers will start light to moderate towards the late afternoon, then become heavy and scattered overnight into Thursday morning.

Snow levels will plummet to about 5,500 to 6,000 feet, which means Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain could get a nice dusting. Preliminary rainfall totals range from a .10-.50" of rain. This storm will also amplify onshore flow, meaning strong winds will target the mountain slopes on Wednesday night.

On Friday, we dry out and warm up into the weekend as high pressure redevelops. We'll likely see 70-degree temperatures re-entering the picture.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-64°

Inland: 54-64°

Mountains: 49-59°

Deserts: 71-75°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.