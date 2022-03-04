San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 4, 2022: Wet morning commute

Storm one of two is impacting the county right now leading to a messy morning commute. There remains a slight chance of thunderstorms through the morning along with gusty winds and high elevation snow. Showers will taper off quickly this afternoon and evening with sun breaks.

Storm two will bring increasing showers tomorrow afternoon and evening and lower snow levels along with a slight chance of thunderstorms again. It will be cold in the 50s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms if headed to the Garth Brooks concert at Petco Park.

Totals: Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.00" for the coast and valleys with .75 - 2.00" in the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts.

Wind: Winds will remain gusty through Saturday with peak winds today. The strongest winds will impact the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 30 to 55mph while the coast and valleys will see westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the deserts until 4pm Saturday.

Snow: Snow levels will drop each day starting around 5,000' today which means just the highest mountains will see snow. Snow levels drop to 4,000' tomorrow. Shower activity will decrease after today so accumulations will be lighter.

Snow Totals: Above 5,000' expect 2 to 5" of snow, including Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain. Between 4,000' and 5,000' expect 1 to 3" which includes Julian and Ranchita. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight through 2am Sunday.

Cooler than normal temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 30s and 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Sunday is trending drier with more sunshine by Monday and warmer weather by Tuesday staying fair all week with warmer temperatures.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 57-61°

Mountains: 37-52°

Deserts: 65-68°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry