San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 31, 2023: Drying out, fair weekend with a chance of showers Monday

Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 31, 2023
We're drying out today and it won't be as chilly, though temperatures still trending 3 to 11 degrees below average. Clouds build through the day today with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this weekend.

A cold storm will dive south bringing another round of chilly temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for light to moderate showers on Monday. Snow levels Monday will hover between 4,000' to 5,000' which means we may see a dusting to a few inches of snow for the higher mountain elevations. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts on Monday.

Things dry out again Tuesday with sunshine returning but the cooler-than-average temperatures will linger into much of next week.

Friday's Highs: 
Coast: 60-63°
Inland: 61-66°
Mountains: 47-61°
Deserts: 72-74°

