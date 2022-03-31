San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 31, 2022: Morning drizzle, fair weekend

Thick marine layer clouds will produce patchy drizzle this morning with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. A touch cooler today with temperatures trending about 5 degrees below average for most of the county.

Westerly winds will be gusting in the mountains and deserts averaging 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

The marine layer builds again tonight with a slight chance for areas of drizzle once again. Faster clearing to sunshine tomorrow and slightly warmer temperatures, closer to normal.

It will be briefly cooler on Sunday as the sea-breeze strengthens as another disturbance passes by to the north. Westerly winds will pick up as well leading to gusty winds in the mountains and deserts Sunday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will bring warmer weather next week with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees above average by Tuesday becoming even warmer on Wednesday. Expected 70s and 80s for most of the county with 90s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 53-65°

Deserts: 83-87°

