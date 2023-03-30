San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 30, 2023: Rain, wind, snow and thunderstorms

Another round of rain today will be more on and off in nature but also heavy at times with gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals as of 4am are averaging between .25 to 1.25" with another .25 to .75" expected today with less than .25" in the deserts.

Timing:

Periods of rain will continue into the afternoon with showers tapering off after 3pm, with only a slight chance for a few light showers to linger into the evening before drying out completely.

Snow:

Snow levels will hover between 4,000' and 4,500' today with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect above 5,000' where 2 to 10" of snow is expected, locally up to a foot which includes Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain. Snow will be lighter at lower elevations like Julian and Ranchita with a dusting to 2".

Wind:

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph for the coast and valleys. Stronger winds in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts to 30 to 50mph.

The first pitch of the Padres season opener has been pushed back to 6:40pm to avoid the rain. While a stray shower can't be ruled out, it's not likely and should be dry at Petco Park but it will be brisk and breezy with temperatures in the mid to low 50s.

Things dry out Friday through the weekend with slight warming each day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of showers returns by Monday turning drier again Tuesday with more sunshine through midweek.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 53-58°

Inland: 51-57°

Mountains: 33-48°

Deserts: 61-66°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.