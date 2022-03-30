San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 30, 2022: Fair today, drizzle tomorrow

Low clouds early clearing to sunny skies today with temperatures trending pretty close to average this afternoon.

A touch cooler tomorrow as a weak disturbance brings a thicker marine layer that may produce patchy drizzle.

Skies clear and temperatures warm back to normal Friday and Saturday, briefly cooler on Sunday with a stronger sea breeze then warmer early next week.

Tuesday temperatures jump 5 to 10 degrees when we'll see 70s for most of the county, some 80s possible inland and 90s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 56-69°

Deserts: 83-88°

