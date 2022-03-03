San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 3, 2022: Incoming winter storm

Today will be our transition day ahead of a cold winter storm that will bring rain, wind, mountain snow and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures plummet by 10 to 15 degrees today with another 5 to 15 degree drop tomorrow!

Patchy dense fog may impact your morning commute with visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8am from the coast to 10 to 15 miles inland.

Timing: The chance for showers will increase this evening with widespread rain after midnight into early Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The greatest impact will be Friday morning with showers becoming less widespread and more scattered to isolated by the afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered showers will continue into Saturday with just a slight chance for any showers to linger into early Sunday.

Totals: Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.00" for the coast and valleys with .75 - 2.00" in the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts.

Wind: Winds will pick up late today and remain gusty through Saturday with peak winds on Friday. The strongest winds will impact the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 30 to 60mph while the coast and valleys will see westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the deserts from 7pm today to noon Saturday.

Snow: Snow levels will drop each day starting around 5,000' on Friday which means just the highest mountains would see snow. Snow levels drop to 4,000' Saturday. The shower activity will decrease each day after Friday so accumulations will be lighter.

Snow Totals: Above 5,000' expect 2 to 5" of snow, including Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain. Between 4,000' and 5,000' expect 1 to 3" which includes Julian and Ranchita. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight tomorrow through 2am Sunday.

Cooler than normal temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 30s and 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Sunday is trending drier with more sunshine by Monday and warmer weather by Tuesday staying fair all week with warmer temperatures.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 68-74°

Mountains: 56-70°

Deserts: 83-87°

