San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 29, 2023: Cold, wet and windy through tomorrow

A cold storm dives south bringing rain, wind and mountain snow today and tomorrow. This storm will not tap into an atmospheric river so rainfall totals won't be nearly as high as the last three storms we had this month. Preliminary forecast totals will average between .25 to 1.50" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

Timing:

The first round of rain today arrives with the cold front starting around 9/10am continuing through 2/3pm. On-and-off rain with sun breaks continue the rest of the day with the periods of rain on Thursday associated with the storm passing by to the north of us. The peak timing tomorrow will start around 2/3am and last through 2/3pm, though showers will taper off in the afternoon. While rain and snow will mostly be light to moderate expect occasional heavy showers, especially tomorrow along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow:

Mostly rain in the mountains today as snow levels remain high between 5,500' and 6,500' plummeting to 4,000' tomorrow. Forecast totals will range between 3 to 9" above 5,000' including Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain while down to 4,000' we could see a dusting to 2" including Julian and Ranchita. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 5,000' starting at midnight lasting until 4pm tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at midnight and lasts through 4pm tomorrow above 5,000'.

Wind:

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph for the coast and valleys. Strong winds in the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory beginning at noon for westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts 35 to 55mph; the Wind Advisory ends in the mountains at midnight and at 2am for the deserts but it remains gusty at times through tomorrow.

Opening Day at Petco Park will be brisk and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, occasional showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms so be sure to dress appropriately.

Things dry out Friday through the weekend with slight warming each day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers returns by Monday with potentially another chance for rain by Easter weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 56-59°

Inland: 54-59°

Mountains: 41-55°

Deserts: 69-73°

