San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 29, 2022: Showers taper off

The worst of the rain is over but a few showers will linger through the morning. The roads are wet with some flooding leading to spin-outs and dangerous conditions for the commute so be sure to leave time for travel and slow down.

We'll see increasing sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds today and only a slight chance for any raindrops this afternoon, mostly near the mountains.

Rainfall totals have averaged between .50 to 2" from the coast to the mountains.

Not as windy today but still a bit breezy with westerly winds up to 15mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 40mph in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 6am.

Elevated surf will impact the beaches with a High Surf Advisory in effect until 2am Wednesday for waves of 5 to 8 feet and sets to 10 feet and strong rip currents.

Much cooler today with temperatures trending 5 to `15 degrees below average and while it will be slightly warmer tomorrow temperatures will continue to trend below normal through Thursday.

A weak disturbance will bring a thicker marine layer on Thursday and a slight chance for a few lights showers but any accumulations will be light.

Skies clear and temperatures warm back to normal Friday and Saturday, briefly cooler on Sunday with a stronger sea breeze then warmer early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 41-56°

Deserts: 75-78°

