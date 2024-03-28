San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 28, 2024: Perfect conditions for Padres' home opener

Happy home opener! Today's game will be played in picture-perfect weather! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and occasionally breezy conditions.

A cold Pacific storm will bring widespread rain, strong winds, mountain snow, and possible flooding and thunderstorms this Easter weekend. Downtown San Diego hasn't had measurable rain on Easter since 2002, on March 31, when .05" was recorded.

We'll first notice the wind, with strong winds building on Thursday and Friday. This will be especially true in the mountains and deserts, where west and southwesterly gusts of 35 to 60mph will be possible, while the coast and valleys will be breezy with 15 to 35mph gusts.

Expect widespread rain to arrive on Saturday as the cold front slowly pushes through with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Saturday will be a wash for outdoor activities and there is a threat of localized flooding. Rain will turn more showery (on and off in nature) on Sunday as the center of the storm rolls through, this is also when we'll see a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Monday before we dry out on Tuesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between 1 to 2", with local amounts of 3" or more from the coast to the mountains, while the deserts will receive less than .50".

Snow levels will start high on Saturday, above 6,000', then drop to 5,000' to 5,500' Saturday night into Sunday, when snow will fall at the higher mountains, with a few inches possible for Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain.

It won't feel like spring this weekend, as temperatures plummet 10 to nearly 20 degrees below average by Saturday!

We'll warm up on Tuesday with continued warming through midweek before another round of wet weather is possible for the end of the week, adding to our over 2" surplus for the water year!

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on the latest storm track and totals for this holiday weekend storm.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 58-68°

Deserts: 81-85°

