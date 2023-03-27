San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 27, 2023: Warm today, cold & wet midweek

Temperatures warm quickly today under sunny skies, finally feeling like spring should with highs near average! Nearly as warm tomorrow before cold and wet weather returns midweek.

Mild Santa Ana winds will impact the inland and mountain areas today with a Wind Advisory in effect inland until 2pm for northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 45mph.

Tomorrow will be almost as warm with sunny skies and the sea-breeze returning.

A cold storm dives south bringing rain, wind and mountain snow Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will not tap into an atmospheric river so rainfall totals won't be nearly as high as the last three storms we had this month. Preliminary forecast totals will average between .25 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

Snow levels will also drop to around 5,000' on Wednesday which will bring snow to Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountains. Snow levels then drop to 4,000' on Thursday which could bring a dusting of snow to Julian and Ranchita. Forecast snowfall totals will range between 1 to 5" above 4,500'.

Opening Day at Petco Park will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s and occasional showers so be sure to dress appropriately.

Things dry out Friday through the weekend with slight warming each day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 65-73°

Mountains: 46-82°

Deserts: 72-76°

