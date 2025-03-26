San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 26, 2025: Gusty winds paired with patchy drizzle and cooling expected

Overnight, thick clouds rolled in, delivering heavy mist and drizzle across parts of the county, making for a soggy morning commute.

Big changes are ahead today as an area of low pressure strengthens onshore winds, bringing showers and cooler temperatures. While coastal areas will see only a slight dip in daytime highs, inland neighborhoods will feel a more noticeable drop. Valley temperatures will slide from the mid-70s to the upper 60s and low 70s, while the mountains will experience nearly a 20-degree plunge compared to yesterday. The deserts will remain warm in the 90s before cooling into the 80s and 70s by the end of the week.

Today's skies will feature patchy clouds, with better clearing expected by Thursday. However, another round of clouds and scattered showers is on track to move in late Thursday into Friday.

Westerly winds will intensify in the mountains and deserts tomorrow, peaking on Thursday and Friday. Gusts of 25 to 45 mph are expected, with isolated gusts reaching up to 55 mph.

Looking ahead, another system could bring showers next Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 65-75°

Deserts: 91-96°

