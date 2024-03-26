San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 26, 2024: Sunshine prevails before a soggy Easter weekend

Drizzle and heavy mist will continue to blanket the county through mid-morning before clearing this afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny with scattered clouds. Daytime highs will be a few degrees warmer yet cooler than they should be for this time of year.

On Wednesday, high-pressure re-develops, assisting with a slight warm-up and pushing temperatures closer to seasonal. 70s will return for the valleys, and we'll be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast. Meanwhile, the mountains will see a nice jump in daytime highs, going from the 40s to the low 60s, while the deserts climb to the low 80s.

We'll continue to have periods of strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts each evening with isolated gusts up to 50mph on Thursday.

Tranquil conditions prevail through Friday before noticeable changes on Saturday.

A slow-moving cold Pacific storm will south on Friday, bringing rain into the county for Easter weekend. The timing is still iffy but the latest long-range European model shows light rain moving in Saturday, potentially lingering into Monday. The projected rainfall totals as of Tuesday morning range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, greater in the mountains and areas impacted by thunderstorms.

Daytime highs will plummet nearly 10 degrees on Sunday, and snow levels will nosedive down to 5,500 feet, meaning Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain could get a few inches of snow.

The track of this storm will continue to change, so stay tuned to the Pinpoint Weather team for updates.

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 56-66°

Mountains: 50-60°

Deserts: 73-78°

