San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 25, 2025: Another toasty day before midweek cooling

It was a warm welcome to the first full week of spring, with record-breaking heat blanketing interior parts of the county. Ramona hit 89°, surpassing its previous record of 88°, while Campo beat their old record of 84°, with a high of 85°. Palomar Mountain tied its record high of 74°. These areas could challenge records again today, with similar heat expected before a midweek cooldown.

Today's highs will trend a few degrees above normal along the coast and up to 20 degrees warmer inland. Coastal neighborhoods will reach the low 70s, while inland valleys climb into the mid- to low 80s. The mountains will top out in the mid- to high 70s, and the deserts will sizzle in the 90s.

A sharp temperature drop arrives Wednesday as ridging weakens and a trough of low pressure enhances onshore flow, ushering in cooler, more seasonal conditions through the end of the week.

Onshore winds will peak Thursday and Friday, with gusts near 45 mph along the canyons and passes, and isolated gusts up to 55 mph. A Wind Advisory will likely be issued for the county's eastern half. Expect increasing clouds by the weekend, with the potential for heavy mist and drizzle. Sunday night could bring light showers through Monday morning; another system may deliver additional rain by Thursday.

Stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates on the storm track and changing conditions.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 76-87°

Mountains: 78-85°

Deserts: 95-98°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.