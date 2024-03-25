San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 25, 2024: A mostly dry week with a misty Tuesday morning on tap

We're drying out, but cold conditions continue to linger. We're waking up to scattered 40s across the coast and valleys, and we'll remain cool this afternoon with temperatures nearly 10 degrees below seasonal.

A disturbance will pass to our north, increasing onshore flow this evening. This will bring us the chance for drizzle and heavy mist on Tuesday morning. Winds will also increase tonight, with the strongest winds targeting the mountain slopes and deserts. Isolated gusts will peak near 60mph. Then, by Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will prevail through the rest of the week as high pressure redevelops.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week, with 70s returning inland.

On Friday, clouds will increase ahead of a storm expected to bring us a soggy Easter weekend. The rain will arrive in counties to our north before moving towards San Diego late Saturday into Sunday. With the cold storm, temperatures will come crashing down on Friday. Snow levels will also plummet once the cold front arrives to nearly 5,500 feet, bringing more snow to areas like Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

The track of this storm will continue to change, so stay tuned to the Pinpoint Weather team for updates.



Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-65°

Inland: 56-64°

Mountains: 50-58°

Deserts: 71-75°

