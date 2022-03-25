San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 25, 2022: Cooling into the weekend, rain next week

Patchy dense fog will impact the morning commute with more clouds today leading to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures continue to trend just above average at the coast while inland to the deserts it will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal. I'm forecasting a record high in Campo today and getting close at Palomar Mountain.

Above normal temperatures will last through tomorrow with more significant cooling Sunday into next week as a spring storm approaches bringing more clouds over the weekend and rain early next week.

We are tracking an atmospheric river set to bring widespread rain on Monday with showers lingering into Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times with preliminary forecast totals averaging between .50 to 1.50" with local amounts closer to 2.00" especially in the mountains.

Heavy rain with localized flooding and a slight chance of thunderstorms will be the major threats with this storm. It will be gusty at times, especially in the mountains and deserts where westerly gusts of 30 to 45mph are expected while the coast and inland areas will generally see winds less than 25mph.

This will be beneficial as our rainy season is coming to an end and we are still well below average for the water year with a deficit of -2.98".

Things dry out with more sunshine on Wednesday with slight warming bringing temperatures back near average. There is a slight chance for a little more rain by week's end.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 81-86°

Mountains: 70-86°

Deserts: 91-96°

